Woman hit and killed by convoy hauling tank from Trump's military parade

A woman was hit and killed Monday by a truck carrying a U.S. Army tank that had been used in President Donald Trump's military parade on the National Mall in Washington D.C., a law enforcement source told NBC Washington.

The truck was part of a convoy removing equipment from the military parade, the source said.

It was not immediately clear if the convoy was at fault for the crash, and no charges have been filed.

The woman was identified by police as 39-year-old Sierra Nichole Smith.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road in Northeast a little before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Smith was pronounced dead, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department Major Crash Unit was called to the scene and is investigating.

Smith ran into the road, stumbled and fell in front of the semitrailer truck, according to the preliminary investigation. Pinned under the truck, she was dragged for several blocks, police said, before becoming dislodged and hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban being driven behind the truck.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, police said.

Smith appeared to be impaired at the time of the crash, a law enforcement source told NBC Washington.