Michigan

Woman steals Amish buggy from Walmart parking lot in Michigan

The buggy and the horse were located later that evening and the woman was arrested at a nearby hotel without incident, police said.

By Gerardo Pons

Getty Images

A woman has been in Michigan after she allegedly stole an Amish family's horse and buggy from a Walmart parking lot, police said.

According to police in Sturgis, Michigan, officers were called to a local Walmart after the family discovered their horse and buggy were missing from the parking lot on Saturday.

A truck driver, who was at the store, told police that a woman had stolen the buggy and gave them a description of her.

Police added they had contact with the 31-year-old woman earlier that day at the same Walmart.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The buggy and the horse were located later that evening and the woman was arrested at a nearby hotel without incident, police said.

The woman was booked at the St. Joseph County Jail and is expected to face charges of larceny and larceny of livestock, police said. The horse and the buggy were safely returned to the family.

This article tagged under:

Michigan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us