Woman opens fire inside Bristol, Conn. Police Department

A woman walked into the Bristol Police Department Thursday night and fired multiple shots in the lobby, according to police.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the woman entered the lobby and fired several times at the front lobby desk, which was unoccupied at the time. The desk is protected by bullet-resistant glass, and the bullets did not get through the glass, according to police.

As officers came out to the lobby, the woman fired more shots and one officer returned fire, but again, none of the bullets got through the glass, police said.

At that point, the woman put the gun down and officers deployed a stun gun and then took the woman into custody.

No one was hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident comes almost a year after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed while responding to a call. Last Oct. 12, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were ambushed by a suspect and died in the line of duty. The department has been making plans to mark one year since the tragedy next week.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Division and the Officer of the Inspector General are investigating Thursday night's incident.

The department is asking anyone without essential police business to avoid the area today.

