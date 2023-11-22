Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danbury, Conn.

Police found a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead when they responded to an apartment in Danbury on Monday morning and said they believe this was a case of murder-suicide.

They said it appears that the man killed the woman, then died by suicide.

A toddler who was also found in the home was not injured, police said.

Officers were responding to an apartment on Griffing Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday for some type of crisis intervention when dispatchers updated the information to say it was a possible suicide, police said

When police arrived, they found that members of the fire department and EMS had gone into the apartment before officers arrived and found the woman and man dead.

The cause of death for both appears to be wounds inflicted with a large kitchen knife, according to police.

Police have identified the man as 29-year-old Dheraldy Caldeira, of Danbury. They said they are not releasing the woman’s name because of disclosure laws.

Police said the two were in a domestic relationship and “this is an example of domestic violence of the worst kind.”

The toddler who was found in the home did not appear to have injuries but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and no apparent injuries were discovered.

This is the second apparent murder-suicide in Danbury in a month.

They said a man stabbed a woman to death before stabbing and killing himself in the middle of a road in Danbury in October.

Police are referring people to The Center for Empowerment and Education at 2 West St. in Danbury for help and resources if needed.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:

Lifeline Chat and Text, a service of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), at 9-8-8 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. People can call or text 9-8-8 to connect with crisis counselors.

In Connecticut, Infoline is available by dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state. Callers can speak to a caseworker who can help make it easier to find information, discover options or deal with a crisis. Infoline is certified by the American Association of Suicidology.

More information on help that is available can be found online here.