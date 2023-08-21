Woman killed in crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn.

A woman has died after hitting the back of a tanker on Interstate 95 in Westport early Monday morning, according to state police.

Police said Julia Delva Clarke, 44, of Fairfield, was driving a Porsche Macan on I-95 North near exit 18 just before 12:30 a.m. when she hit the back of a tanker that a tractor-trailer was towing.

State police said the tractor-trailer was stopped in the right lane because of heavy traffic.

Clarke died at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.