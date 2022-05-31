Woman Killed, 2 Boys Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys

A woman was killed and two boys were injured after they hit a bridge during a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys Monday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. when the three victims were parasailing and the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the woman was declared dead. Both boys, ages 7 and 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in Marathon with one later airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims, but said they were from Illinois and in the Keys for a vacation.

The Key West Citizen reported that it was a mother and her two sons.

The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash.

An employee of the parasail company used, Light House Parasail Inc. out of Marathon, told NBC 6 they are "devastated" and are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

A charter fisherman wrote on Facebook that he saw the boat parasailing into a storm and that conditions went from calm to 30 mph in a matter of seconds. He said he saw the parasail line break and the victims slam into the bridge.

In 2014, the Florida state legislature passed new laws following several deadly parasailing accidents, some of which require operators to carry $2 million in liability coverage and are prohibited from operating a parasail in certain weather conditions, including when winds reach 20 mph. The law also requires safety briefings for passengers.

"One of the key things I think that was really important and I stressed in the meetings was the safety briefings," said Mark McCulloh, who created the Parasail Safety Council and was directly involved in the push for legislation.

"When it comes to weather, the general public know when they see a storm coming," he said. "Everybody knows it — you see a frontal system, the wind changes, the temperature changes. Don't be afraid to tell the captain, 'I don't want to fly, I don't want to go up in the air right now.'"

Editor's Note: NBC 6 has not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the boys and has edited the article.