Woman Kidnapped From Michael Bloomberg's Colorado Ranch Safely Rescued in Wyoming

A woman kidnapped earlier this week from Michael Bloomberg's ranch in Colorado has been safely located in Wyoming and her alleged captor arrested.

The 46-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint Wednesday morning at the Bloomberg Ranch in Rio Blanco County, where she worked, according authorities. The ranch is owned by the former Mayor of New York and business mogul Michael Bloomberg.

Suspect Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado, allegedly forced her to leave the property in her vehicle just before noon, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

