Kidnapping

Woman Kidnapped From Michael Bloomberg's Colorado Ranch Safely Rescued in Wyoming

Suspect Joseph Beecher, 48, has been charged with kidnapping in federal court after allegedly mtaking a woman captive at gunpoint Wednesday and taking her across state lines

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

A woman kidnapped earlier this week from Michael Bloomberg's ranch in Colorado has been safely located in Wyoming and her alleged captor arrested.

The 46-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint Wednesday morning at the Bloomberg Ranch in Rio Blanco County, where she worked, according authorities. The ranch is owned by the former Mayor of New York and business mogul Michael Bloomberg.

Suspect Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado, allegedly forced her to leave the property in her vehicle just before noon, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

KidnappingMichael Bloomberg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us