in-flight birth

Woman Gives Birth Over Atlantic During Flight From Ghana to U.S.

In a statement, United Airlines said its crew "acted quickly" to help ensure the delivery could be carried out safely on Flight 997

Woman holding her baby boy born on flight
Nancy Adobea Anane

It was an air delivery like no other.

A woman gave birth over the weekend to a baby boy thousands of feet above the Atlantic during a United Airlines flight from Ghana to the U.S.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In a statement, United Airlines said its crew had "acted quickly" to help ensure the delivery could be carried out safely on Flight 997, which left Accra, Ghana, on Saturday and landed at the Washington Dulles International Airport early Sunday morning.

"We were especially thrilled to see the plane land with one extra, especially beautiful, customer onboard," the airline said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

in-flight birthUnited AirlinesGhana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us