The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship that was returning to Florida early Thursday morning.

A 36-year-old woman, who was not identified, was found 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard's southeast district. She was on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.

#BREAKING: A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore #PortCanaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia. The cause of the incident is under investigation. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 15, 2022

The company released statement Thursday offering the woman's family condolences and explained that ship's "advanced detection systems" alerted staff to an overboard passenger.

"The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter," MSC Cruises said. "Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter."

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the woman's fall and did not have additional details Thursday.

