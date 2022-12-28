Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Conn.

Connecticut State Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Killingly on Tuesday night.

Investigators said a Dayville man was traveling eastbound on Route 101 shortly before 8 p.m. when he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, later identified as 45-year-old Amanda Bell, of Moosup, was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, according to state police.

She was transported to UMass Memorial for serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The collision remains under investigation. No enforcement action has been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900.