Chicago

Woman dies at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after report of person trapped in machinery

The incident occurred near Terminal 5, Chicago officials said.

By Francie Swidler

A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed.

Around 8 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to O'Hare for reports of a person trapped in machinery at Terminal 5, officials said. Terminal 5 serves a number of international carriers.

The Chicago Police Department later confirmed that the person, a female, was found unresponsive at the terminal and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department later confirmed the woman, who was in her 40s, was "entangled" in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage.

According to CPD, a death investigation was underway.

