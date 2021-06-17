Woman, Child Found Dead in Westport Home

Police are investigating after a woman and a 7-year-old child were found dead in a home in Westport Thursday.

Investigators are calling this an untimely death investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home on Lydale Park for a report of an unresponsive woman around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home. When crews searched the home, they found the child's body.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is Westport Police assisting with the investigation.

Westport Public Schools confirmed in a letter to the community that the child was one of their students.

"There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss," Superintendent Thomas Scarice wrote in a statement.

Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will not hold class tomorrow. Mental health services will be available for parents and students at those locations from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.