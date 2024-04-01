NJ woman, 75, arrested in beating, stabbing death of 81-year-old man

A 75-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested after, officials claim, she was responsible for the March 31 stabbing, beating death of an 81-year-man.

According to law enforcement officials, Eileen Bright, 75, has been arrested and charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and related offenses in the slaying of 81-year-old Gary Johnson.

Officials said Johnson was found dead in his home by a nurse in his home along Lewis Drive in Mays Landing, NJ, at about 5:39 p.m. on March 31.

According to police officials, Johnson had suffered multiple wounds to his head and body. The South Regional Medical Examiner's Office found Johnson's manner of death to have been due to blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.

Bright is in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending her first court appearance, officials said.

