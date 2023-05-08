Police Look to Arrest Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Lake George, NY

Wolcott Police are looking for a man wanted on a slew of charges in connection to a domestic incident, and he's believed to be armed and dangerous.

The police department said 49-year-old Temer Leary is believed to in the the Lake George, New York, area. He is driving a 2020 white Chevy Silverado 1500 with Connecticut license plate BA51794.

He faces several charges including breach of peace, unlawful restraint, assault, larceny, criminal mischief, robbery, threatening, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and more.

Once arrested, Leary will be held on a $5 million bond, according to police.

Authorities said Leary is a convicted felon and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.