Conn. man accused of hitting police with baton, pole during breach at U.S. Capitol in 2021

A Wolcott man is accused of hitting police with a baton and a wooden pole during the breach at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, and he was arrested on Monday.

Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, made a court appearance Monday and before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Spector in Hartford and was released on a $100,000 bond, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Federal officials said several United States Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department were at the “tunnel” leading to the lower west terrace exterior door after their positions were overrun and they were trying to keep the crowd from entering the U.S. Capitol building when rioters entered the tunnel and attacked the officers.

They said surveillance footage showed Markey, holding what appeared to be a police baton, climb on top of rioters, push himself toward the police line, raise the baton and strike at law enforcement.

Court documents say Markey is accused of hitting officers in the face and head.

After losing the baton, Markey struck at police with his fists then another person joined him in the assault, according to federal officials.

Markey is also accused of pulling at and kicking a police shield from an officer, pulling a wooden pole from an officer who was trying to deter Markey from an assault and striking at police “with such force that the wooden pole snapped,” according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Markey has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; obstructing or impeding passage within or through a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.