Wisconsin Tavern Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Somers House Tavern at 1548 Sheridan Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They are still searching for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene, Kenosha Police spokesman Sgt. David Wright said at a press conference Sunday morning.

The shooting appears to have been a “targeted and isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the public, Wright added.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.