Kenosha

Wisconsin Tavern Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Authorities are still looking for the suspect

By Sophie Reardon

Getty Images

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Somers House Tavern at 1548 Sheridan Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They are still searching for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene, Kenosha Police spokesman Sgt. David Wright said at a press conference Sunday morning.

U.S. & World

Daunte Wright 5 hours ago

In Minneapolis, Armed Patrol Group Tries to Keep the Peace

Cocoa Beach 8 hours ago

WW II-Era Plane Makes Emergency Ocean Landing at Air Show

The shooting appears to have been a “targeted and isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the public, Wright added.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

This article tagged under:

KenoshashootingWisconsin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us