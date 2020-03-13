Girl Scouts

Wisconsin Man Who Drove Into Girl Scout Troop, Killing 4, Gets 54 Years

Colten Treu, 22, had pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

A 22-year-old man who plowed his pickup truck into a troop of Girl Scouts picking up trash on the side of a Wisconsin road, killing three girls and one woman, was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years in prison.

Colten Treu pleaded no contest in December to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm, NBC News reports. He had originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In November 2018, Treu was driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck north on a highway in Lake Hallie when it crossed over a lane and into a ditch where the troop was volunteering, killing Jayna Kelley, 9, Autum Helgeson, 10, Haylee J. Hickle, 10 and her mother Sara Jo Schneider, 32, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department.

A judge ordered that Treu's 54 years in prison be followed by 45 years of extended supervision. He has been credited 495 days for time served.

