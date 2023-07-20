Powerball

Winning ticket for $1 billion Powerball jackpot sold in California

The jackpot was estimated as $1.08 billion with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website

By Staff, The Associated Press

A winning ticket in Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles, California. The 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to California Lottery's website.

The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

The jackpot was estimated as $1.08 billion with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website.

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

