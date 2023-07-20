A winning ticket in Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles, California. The 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to California Lottery's website.

The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

The jackpot was estimated as $1.08 billion with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE! One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 #Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot 🎉 🙌 👏 🤩. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v3Ae41uyNC — California Lottery (@calottery) July 20, 2023

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.