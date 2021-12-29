Winning Numbers for $441 Million Powerball Jackpot Revealed

The winning numbers for the $441 million Powerball lottery jackpot have been revealed in Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers are 2-6-9-33-39 with a Powerball number of 11.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Monday's drawing, rolling over the prize for a 35th consecutive drawing and making the third largest pot of 2021.

The $441 million prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing is an estimated $317.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4 when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.