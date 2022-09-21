Windham

Threat About a Gun Prompts Early Dismissal, Lockdowns at Windham, Conn. Schools

NBC Connecticut

Schools in Windham have been placed into lockdown and Windham High School is dismissing early on Wednesday after a threat about a gun on social media, according to district officials and police.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School, and the Central Office in lockdown.

Out of an abundance of caution, police asked that all other Windham Public Schools go into lock down, according to Youngberg.

Police said the lockdowns and dismissal are due to a picture of a gun on snapchat. At this time, two students are being interviewed. No weapons were found in the school.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Eastern Connecticut State University, Windham High School received a credible threat about a gun.

Later in the morning, Youngberg said Windham High School was dismissing early and officers were escorting students off campus.

Willimantic, Eastern and State Police are currently searching the high school.

U.S. & World

COVID-19

Canada Likely to Soon Drop Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country

Jobs

Walmart Plans to Hire 40,000 Workers for the Holiday Season

All other Windham Public Schools are remaining in lockdown until further notice.

Eastern Connecticut State University had issued a shelter-in-place order, but it has since been lifted and the university has resumed normal operations. Classes will resume at 12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Windham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us