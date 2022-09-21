Threat About a Gun Prompts Early Dismissal, Lockdowns at Windham, Conn. Schools

Schools in Windham have been placed into lockdown and Windham High School is dismissing early on Wednesday after a threat about a gun on social media, according to district officials and police.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School, and the Central Office in lockdown.

Out of an abundance of caution, police asked that all other Windham Public Schools go into lock down, according to Youngberg.

Police said the lockdowns and dismissal are due to a picture of a gun on snapchat. At this time, two students are being interviewed. No weapons were found in the school.

According to Eastern Connecticut State University, Windham High School received a credible threat about a gun.

Later in the morning, Youngberg said Windham High School was dismissing early and officers were escorting students off campus.

Willimantic, Eastern and State Police are currently searching the high school.

All other Windham Public Schools are remaining in lockdown until further notice.

Eastern Connecticut State University had issued a shelter-in-place order, but it has since been lifted and the university has resumed normal operations. Classes will resume at 12 p.m.