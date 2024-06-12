New Jersey

City commissioners in Wildwood ban backpacks on the boardwalk in unanimous vote

The ban will go into effect starting on Thursday

People walking on the Wildwood boardwalk at the Jersey Shore
City Commissioners in Wildwood, New Jersey, voted to pass a backpack ban for the boardwalk.

The emergency ordinance bans backpacks at night and goes into effect on Thursday.

The idea is that the bags could be used to carry weapons and alcohol, according to city leaders.

There are some exceptions to the rule that include diaper bags.

Ocean City enacted a similar ban on backpacks last year.

This all comes as a group of New Jersey police chiefs and Republican lawmakers says parents should be held civilly or criminally responsible for the actions of their children that create disturbances or damage in public places after a second consecutive year of disturbances at some Jersey Shore boardwalks over Memorial Day weekend.

