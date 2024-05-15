California

Video shows hundreds of goats breaking loose and invading California backyard

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the grazing goats chewing on brush that could become fuel for wildfires.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of grazing goats apparently wandered off the job in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Someone called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about noon Tuesday to report that the goats, assigned to eat vegetation to reduce potential fuel for wildfires, broke through a gate and gathered in a homeowner's backyard in the 6100 block of Arrowroot Lane.

A few minutes later, deputies arrived and a goat wrangler was at the scene. The goats were eventually rounded up and herded off the property.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Goats are deployed in several wildfire-prone Southern California communities to eat dry brush that could otherwise become fuel for wildfires.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us