New Jersey

Wildfire engulfs hundreds of acres at New Jersey's Wharton State Forest

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that is burning through about 450 acres of the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday.

The Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest has been evacuated, according to officials. The Batona Trail is also closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road and Tulpehocken is closed from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge.

Léelo en español aquí.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"The fire is burning in a very rugged area," Section Fire Warden Thomas Gerber said during a news conference. "The Wharton State Forest, a lot of it is inaccessible to motorized vehicles or fire equipment. Some of the area has not seen fire since 1954, so it's very very dense pine forest."

Two structures are threatened, a hunting club and a residential structure, according to officials.

"Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts," officials said in a social media post.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

U.S. & World

California 43 mins ago

2 California sisters in ICU with botulism amid outbreak traced to home-canned nopales

Germany 2 hours ago

American teen missing in Germany after leaving cruise ship, police say

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time and people should not fly drones in the fire zones.

Local Wharton State Forrest roads are closed. Later today, officials said Carranza Road will close from the Carranza Memorial to Speedwell Road at Friendship Field.

Officials said the fire is currently 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us