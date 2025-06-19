California Lottery

Wife's request for alone time leads to $5 million scratcher lottery ticket

Eugene Brown, who is known to his family to be a prankster, asked his wife to check the amount on the ticket. Thinking it was another one of his jokes, she told him, “I’m not in the mood.”

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A Southern California couple is $5 million richer after a Menifee husband fulfilled his wife’s request by giving her some much-needed alone time.

Eugene Brown, whose wife is a teacher, said he honored her ask by taking their toddler out for breakfast and a walk. On the way back, he stopped at the local convenience store to buy a couple of Maximum Millions scratchers.

Once home, Brown scratched the first ticket and won $75. He then scratched the second ticket, which was worth $5 million.

Brown, who is known to his family and friends to be a prankster, asked his wife to check the amount on the ticket. Thinking it was another one of his jokes, she told him, “I’m not in the mood.”

"'I’m serious. We won $5 million,'” Brown said he told her.

Brown told the California Lottery he credits his win to his faith.

“If she hadn’t asked me to go out, I might not have gone to the store,” Brown said. “I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.”

Brown said he plans to pay off his house and invest his winnings to secure his children's future.

