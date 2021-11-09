internet outage

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Internet Outages Reported

The outage seemed to be primarily affecting Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

The outage seemed to be primarily affecting Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond.

On Monday night, Xfinity customers in the Bay Area also reported widespread outages, with Comcast later updating that most subscribers were back online by 11 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

According to self-reported outage aggregator DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 8 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

