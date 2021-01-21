Why Kamala Harris Is Delaying Moving Into the Vice Presidential Residence

Inauguration Day is over, but moving day is still on hold for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris is delaying her move into the home on the grounds of the Naval Observatory, the traditional residence of the vice president, due to repairs being done on the 19th century house.

Repairs on Number One Observatory Circle in northwest Washington, D.C., which was built in 1893, include work on the chimney and other household maintenance, a Harris aide told NBC News. The aide confirmed the moving delay after it was first reported by CBS.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his family moved out of the house ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday as part of the transition to the new administration.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have a condo in Washington, but it's not clear where they will be living while the repairs are being done. Harris also has a home in California, where she served as a senator before becoming vice president.

The first vice president to live in the residence was Walter Mondale, who served under President Jimmy Carter from 1977-81. The home was originally intended for the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Observatory but became the home of the chief of naval operations in 1923, according to the White House.

Congress refurbished the house in 1974 as a home for the vice president. Three years later, Mondale became its first resident. Since then, the families of George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden and Pence have lived there during their terms as vice president.

Harris made history on Wednesday when she became the first woman and the first Black and South Asian person to be sworn in as vice president.

Emhoff also became the first "second gentleman" as Harris' spouse, and he started off his tenure by coming to the rescue when he found a pearl earring she dropped along the inaugural parade route.

