Why can't Facebook stop Hamas from posting grisly videos of the killing of Israeli civilians?

On the night of Friday, Oct. 6th, 24-year-old Yoav Shimoni stayed up late in Toronto to pack his bags for an early morning flight. When he checked his phone around midnight, Shimoni saw a WhatsApp message from his sister directing him to the Facebook page of his 74-year-old grandmother who lived in southern Israel.

When Shimoni opened the page, he found a video of his grandmother, Bracha Levinson, lying on the floor of her home in the Nir Oz kibbutz. A Hamas gunman was standing over the elderly woman, pointing a rifle at her and shouting as she bled to death. “I was in shock," Shimoni recalled in a telephone interview with NBC News. "I was confused about what I’m seeing.”

Shimoni said he kept hitting the report tab on the video to alert Facebook and have it immediately taken down. But it took more than three hours for the Facebook Live video to be removed from his grandmother's page.

Hamas is currently barred from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but the group and its supporters have still found ways to post grisly videos of Israeli civilians being killed or kidnapped on Oct. 7 online.

