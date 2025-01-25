Why egg prices are so high — and will likely get higher

Empty shelves and higher prices — that’s what many shoppers are finding when they head to the grocery store to buy eggs.

Egg prices have been soaring recently. The average price for a dozen Grade A eggs has risen from about $3.30 in October to $4.15 in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s not unheard of for a dozen eggs to cost as much as $12 — or a dollar an egg — as the calendar prepares to flip into February 2025.

Why the eggflation?

It comes down to nationwide outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu. New cases of bird flu have emerged in nearly 25 states this month, according to the USDA and the CDC.

Amid the current outbreak, some farms have had to euthanize their entire populations of birds to contain the spread of the disease — including Kakadoodle Farm in Frankfort, Illinois, which recently made the decision to kill nearly 3,000 hens.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” owner Marikate Thomas told NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda on TODAY. “We just know that we have no control and we area just making the next best choice for our family and our farm.”

Crescent Duck Farm in Long Island, New York also said it would be forced to kill its flock of nearly 100,000 ducks, and is facing going out of business.

Since the current bird flu outbreak started in 2022, more than 135 million birds have been affected. Avian influenza is especially harmful because of how quickly it can spread from bird to bird.

“Once one bird gets the flu, they all get taken out in short order,” Michael Swanson, a Wells Fargo economist, said on TODAY in 2023.

The virus has also been popping up in other animals, including cows, cats, skunks and bears, with more than two dozen cases in cats since early December.

Cats could contract bird flu through eating a raw diet, or by interacting with wildlife, veterinarian Evan Antin told Ikeda on TODAY.

When will egg prices go down?

With avian flu cases on the rise in recent months, egg prices at the grocery store are not likely to plummet anytime soon. In fact, they will likely get higher.

Since December, more than 13 million birds have been lost nationwide due to outbreaks of avian flu, resulting in “record-high” prices as egg producers “struggled to provide a consistent supply to consumers,” according to the latest USDA Egg Markets Overview.

Signs share an update about an egg shortage at a grocery store in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 23. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

To deal with shortages, many grocery stores are setting limits per shopping trip on egg buying, and are posting signs warning consumers about egg shortages, the USDA said.

Does bird flu affect humans?

Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans, according to the Food and Drug Administration, but occasional human infection can occur.

This year, it has infected dozens of people in 10 states and spread to Canada. A patient in Louisiana with a severe case of the bird flu died earlier this month after coming into contact with non-commercial backyard flocks and wild birds, according to a release from the Louisiana Department of Health.

In December, California declared a state of emergency over the spread of the virus in its dairy cows.

The FDA also says the likelihood of eggs from infected birds reaching store shelves is low.

Still, the agency recommends cooking eggs to a safe temperature and avoiding cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods.

