Who is Jeremiah Brent? Bobby Berk's ‘Queer Eye' replacement

Originally appeared on E! Online

A new face is officially joining the Fab 5.

Three months after Bobby Berk announced he would be exiting "Queer Eye" following its recently released eighth season, Netflix has found his replacement in famed interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

Brent will join returning hosts food and wine connoisseur Antoni Porowski, beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture coach Karamo Brown and fashion stylist Tan France for season nine of the reality makeover show, Netflix announced Feb. 27. Production on the new season is set to begin later this spring in Las Vegas.

Brent previously hosted "Home Made Simple" for the Oprah Winfrey Network and Netflix's "Say I Do," in addition to starring alongside husband and fellow interior designer Nate Berkus on the HGTV docuseries "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project."

The 39-year-old's home makeover expertise will definitely be needed in the wake of Berk's recent departure. The interior design expert revealed in November his decision to exit the Emmy-winning series after six years.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," Berk wrote on Instagram. "Although my journey with "Queer Eye" is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Calling the love he's received from fans over the years "absolutely surreal," the 42-year-old added, "You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."

"The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life," he concluded his heartfelt message. "Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of "Queer Eye," have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences."

Berk's final season on "Queer Eye" is streaming now on Netflix.