Who Holds NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Individual Records?

March is where madness – and records – happen.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has been the home for some unforgettable moments. Along with buzzer-beaters and championship nail-biters, some players have put together historic stat lines in the big dance.

Ahead of the 2022 tourney, here’s a look at who holds single-game records in the 40-year history of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament:

What is the record for most points in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

The record for points in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game is as old as the tournament itself.

Drake’s Lorri Bauman erupted for 50 points in the Elite Eight against Maryland in 1982, the first year the NCAA women’s tournament was held. Playing all 40 minutes, Bauman accounted for 64% of her team’s points while shooting 21-for-35 overall and 8-for-11 from the free throw line.

While Maryland won 89-78 and advanced to the Final Four, the game is still remembered for Bauman’s historic performance.

What is the record for most 3-pointers in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

Two players have drained nine 3-pointers on the women’s tournament stage.

Purdue’s Courtney Moses set the tournament record in 2012 during a first round win over South Dakota State. Five years later, UConn’s Kia Nurse tied the mark with nine triples against Syracuse in a second round victory.

What is the record for most rebounds in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

Anriel Howard was on clean-up duty when Texas A&M faced Missouri State in the first round of the 2016 tournament.

The Aggies forward corralled a record-setting 27 rebounds, 19 defensive and eight offensive. She tacked on nine points as Texas A&M secured a 74-65 win.

What is the record for most assists in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

Tasha Pointer’s passing was on point to open the 2001 tournament.

A year after leading Rutgers to the Final Four, the senior point guard dished out 18 assists in a first round win over Stephen F. Austin.

What is the record for most steals in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

Ticha Penicheiro led a suffocating Old Dominion defense against St. Francis (Pa.) in the 1998 tournament. She tallied 14 steals as the Monarchs pulled off an impressive 92-39 first round victory.

Penicheiro’s penchant for steals went well beyond the tournament. She ranks third all-time in women’s Division I history with 591 from 1994 to 1998.

What is the record for most blocks in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game?

Brittney Griner was a force with the Baylor Bears, and Georgetown learned that the hard way in the 2010 second round.

The current Phoenix Mercury and Team USA center blocked 14 shots. By comparison, Georgetown made just 12 field goals as Baylor advanced with a 49-33 win.