Cicadas Ground White House Press Plane for Hours Ahead of Biden's UK Trip

Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed over six hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

The plane was scheduled to depart Dulles International Airport around 9 p.m. ET but was grounded due to cicadas in the auxiliary power unit (APU), rendering it inoperative, Delta said in a statement to the NBC News. The APU provides electrical power to the aircraft cabin and other aircraft systems.

The plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries press at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden's visit.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, took off Wednesday morning for the United Kingdom on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews. Before he boarded his plane, a cicada flew onto Biden's neck and he swatted it away.

"Watch out for the cicadas," the president jokingly told reporters.

In 15 U.S. states and D.C., billions of cicadas are crawling to the surface after 17 years underground.