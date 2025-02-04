Trump Administration

White House preparing executive order to abolish the Department of Education

The planned order follows years of campaign promises from President Donald Trump to abolish the federal Education Department.

By Yamiche Alcindor and Alexandra Marquez | NBC News

Trump
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is preparing an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education, two sources familiar with the plans told NBC News. 

President Donald Trump cannot unilaterally abolish a federal agency without the approval of Congress.

The planned order follows years of campaign promises from Trump to abolish the federal Education Department.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In September 2023, the then-candidate posted a video to social media saying, “One other thing I’ll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington D.C., and sending all education and education work and needs back to the states.”

“In total American society pours more than $1 trillion a year into public education systems but instead of being at the top of the list, we are literally right smack — guess what — at the bottom,” Trump said earlier in the video.

Last week, Trump signed another education-related order to expand school choice, directing the Education Department to issue guidance to states within 60 days about how they can use federal funds to boost school choice programs in their states.

U.S. & World

Brazil 52 mins ago

This pediatric surgeon dresses patients as mini superheroes to make them feel brave

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Waffle House announces $0.50 surcharge on eggs due to bird flu

School choice has long been a cornerstone of the GOP agenda, with a significant number of Republican-led states freeing up more funding in recent years for low-income families to send their students to private or charter schools.

In recent years, “cleaning out” or fully abolishing the federal Department of Education has also become a leading Republican policy plank.

In the Republican presidential primary, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called for eliminating the Department of Education while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania in 2023. And former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley said she would “clean out the Department of Education” if elected during a 2023 campaign stop in New Hampshire.

In a July 2024 campaign email, Trump laid out his other priorities for American education, which included cutting federal funding for any schools or programs pushing “critical race theory,” opening civil rights investigations into schools discriminating against Asian Americans, implementing a new credentialing system to certify teachers who “embrace patriotic values,” and “find[ing] and remov[ing] radicals who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us