summer

Which NYC Beach Are You? New Parks Quiz Matches Personality to Shore

It can be hard to choose the most "us" beach sometimes. Good thing there's a quiz for that

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN and TELEMUNDO 47

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beaches in New York City open for the season this Saturday, which brings up an all-important question.

Which one (or ones) should we hit this Memorial Day weekend?

NYC Parks operates eight public beaches stretching over 14 miles of coast -- and each has its own unique qualities. So the department put out a new "find my beach quiz," of sorts, to best match people with personality-gelling shores.

The quiz addresses topics from favorite beach snacks to beach reads to summer cooldowns and more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Complete the short quiz to find your ideal NYC beach.

Greg Cergol reporting on the plans to increase safety against sharks at beaches.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

summerMemorial Day WeekendbeachesNYC Parkswater safety
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us