Which NYC Beach Are You? New Parks Quiz Matches Personality to Shore

Beaches in New York City open for the season this Saturday, which brings up an all-important question.
Which one (or ones) should we hit this Memorial Day weekend?
NYC Parks operates eight public beaches stretching over 14 miles of coast -- and each has its own unique qualities. So the department put out a new "find my beach quiz," of sorts, to best match people with personality-gelling shores.
The quiz addresses topics from favorite beach snacks to beach reads to summer cooldowns and more.
