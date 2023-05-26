Which NYC Beach Are You? New Parks Quiz Matches Personality to Shore

Beaches in New York City open for the season this Saturday, which brings up an all-important question.

Which one (or ones) should we hit this Memorial Day weekend?

NYC Parks operates eight public beaches stretching over 14 miles of coast -- and each has its own unique qualities. So the department put out a new "find my beach quiz," of sorts, to best match people with personality-gelling shores.

The quiz addresses topics from favorite beach snacks to beach reads to summer cooldowns and more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Complete the short quiz to find your ideal NYC beach.

Greg Cergol reporting on the plans to increase safety against sharks at beaches.