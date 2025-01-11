Where can evacuated people pick up their mail and packages? Here's what to know

As destructive wildfires rip through Southern California and force evacuations and road closures, evacuated LA residents may be wondering where they can collect undelivered mail and packages.
Here's what to know about the post office closures and where to find missed mail.
Are post offices in LA open?
Most post offices in Los Angeles are open. The postal service is now working under contingency plans for post offices that were closed due to evacuation orders.
As of Saturday morning, the United States Postal Service said two post offices that were in evacuation zones have resumed retail and delivery services. The following two locations have reopened:
La Canada Flintridge
607 Foothill Blvd
La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011-9998
Mon – Fri: 10 am – 5:30 pm
Sat: 10 am – 3 pm
Malibu Post Office
23838 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265-9994
Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm
Sat: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
How can evacuated people collect their packages?
Customers located near post offices that remain closed are encouraged to reroute their mail by submitting an Official Mail Forwarding Change of Address Order at https://moversguide.usps.com/ or in person at any reopened post office. Customers may also visit www.usps.com to request a hold on their mail.
Additionally, the statement noted three post offices that remain closed have relocated retail and delivery services. Customers of the Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Topanga post offices can pick up any missed mail or packages at the following locations:
Post Office
Mail Pickup Location
Effective Date
|Altadena Post Office
2271 Lake Avenue
Altadena, CA 91001 - 9998
|Pasadena Post Office
600 Lincoln Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91109-9998
Mon – Fri: 9 am – 6 pm
Sat: 9 am – 3 pm
Extended Pickup Hours:
Sun: 11 am – 5 pm (Jan 12 only)
|Thursday, January 9, 202
|Pacific Palisades Post Office
15243 La Cruz Drive
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997
|Rancho Park Post Office
11270 Exposition Blvd Floor 1
Los Angeles, CA 90064-9998
Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm
Sat: 9 am – 4 pm
Extended Pickup Hours:
Sun: 11 am – 5 pm (Jan 12 only)
Monday, January 13, 2025
|Monday, January 13, 2025
|Topanga Post Office
101 S Topanga Canyon Blvd
Topanga, CA 90290-9998
|Santa Monica Post Office
1653 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 9041-9997
Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm
Sat: 9 am – 3 pm
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com. Additional store information is available at https://tools.usps.com/locations/.