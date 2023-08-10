When is Dunkin' bringing back pumpkin spice?

Pumpkin spice enthusiasts were caught off gourd Tuesday when Dunkin’ teased the return of its fall menu.

On Aug. 8, Dunkin’ posted an Instagram video of a man dropping a piece of paper that reads, “Pumpkin is back 8/16.”

“how you gonna just drop news like that?!” Dunkin’ captioned the video.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Dunkin’ devotees were thrilled by the announcement.

“August 16 is now a national holiday confirmed,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments with a pumpkin emoji.

“Just told work I will not be in that day,” another commenter joked.

Last year, Dunkin's fall lineup of pumpkin-themed food and drinks included the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, as well as pumpkin bakery items, including the Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats and the Pumpkin Muffin. It also had the sweet and savory Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon.

Even though fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 23, several brands are starting the fall frenzy early.

Krispy Kreme announced the release of its pumpkin spice doughnut menu on Aug. 7, and 7-Eleven released its line of pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1.

When asked what Dunkin’s fall menu will look like this year, a spokesperson provided TODAY.com with the following cryptic statement:

“While we can’t spill the beans just yet on all things fall, Dunkin’ is getting ready to *spice* things up this season starting August 16.”

According to online rumors, including an allegedly leaked menu posted by popular snack-spotting Instagram @markie_devo, Dunkin’s menu will look the exact same as it did last year, and run until Oct. 31.

Starbucks has been similarly tight-lipped about the annual pumpkin specification of its menu, not even divulging the date, but the same Instagram account, @markie_devo, says it will be Aug. 24.

“We’re currently enjoying Starbucks new summer sip, the Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® and are not quite ready to welcome fall yet!” a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY.com in an emailed statement.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: