What to know about Venezuela's upcoming presidential inauguration

The next presidential term in Venezuela is set to begin Friday, when the ruling party-controlled congress hosts a swearing-in ceremony for President Nicolás Maduro, despite serious doubts about the validity of last year’s official election results.

Maduro is expected to begin a third six-year term amid demonstrations by his supporters, but it is unclear if anyone among the millions who voted for his main challenger, Edmundo González, will also protest. González, who claimed to have won the July 28 election, left Venezuela for exile in Spain in September after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Taking the oath of office will allow Maduro to cement a mishmash of policies that allowed the government to end the scarcities and runaway inflation that dominated most of his 11 years in office. Those measures, however, no longer fulfill his and his predecessor’s self-proclaimed socialist promises and continue to strip Venezuela of its democracy.

González has said he intends to be in Caracas on Friday, but he has not explained how he intends to do so or what his plans are upon arrival.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here’s what to know about Venezuela’s next presidential term:

Why are there doubts about who should be sworn in as president?

The doubts stem from the government’s lack of transparency in handling and announcing the results of the presidential election.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, stacked with ruling-party loyalists, declared Maduro the winner hours after polls closed. However, unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts, alleging that a website hack prevented them from doing so.

Yet, the opposition collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation’s electronic voting machines, posted them online and said the detailed vote records showed González won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

Global condemnation over the lack of transparency prompted Maduro to ask the country’s high court, also filled with allies of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, to audit the election results. The court, without showing thorough evidence, subsequently reaffirmed Maduro’s victory and encouraged the electoral council to release the vote counts. But electoral authorities never did and neither did the ruling party, whose voting center representatives — just like the opposition’s — were entitled to tally sheets from every voting machine.

The U.S.-based Carter Center, which Maduro’s government invited to observe the presidential election, has said the tally sheets published by the opposition are legitimate.

Will people demonstrate in favor or against Maduro?

The government frequently schedules demonstrations, particularly when it wants to show strength in numbers, such as on Friday. Maduro has called on Venezuelans to head to the streets that day, but not everyone marching with a pro-ruling-party shirt supports him. The government often coerces public employees and state-benefits recipients into participating in demonstrations.

Whether people will protest against Maduro on Friday remains to be seen since the government’s post-election repression campaign, including the arrests of more than 2,000 people, has had a chilling effect. And even if opposition supporters decide to demonstrate, it is unclear who would lead them.

On Sunday, opposition stalwart Maria Corina Machado urged supporters to demonstrate on Thursday across the country to push Maduro out of office.

“Maduro is not going to leave on his own, we must make him leave with the strength of a population that never gives up,” Machado said in a social media video. “Go outside, shout, fight. It is time to stand firm, and make them understand that this is as far as they go. That this is over.”

Machado, who has been hiding for months at an undisclosed location to avoid arrest, told supporters she “will be with” them Thursday.

Meanwhile, González remains away from Venezuela and opposition leaders who often accompanied him and Machado to campaign rallies were jailed after the election.

Who will attend the swearing-in ceremony?

Members of the National Assembly, ministers and Maduro’s close allies within Venezuela are expected to attend.

The government’s centralized public information office did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for a list of the heads of state who have confirmed their attendance.

But the list could be in the single digits since the country’s post-election crisis has further isolated Maduro.

Maduro has faced criticism for the election’s lack of transparency from dozens of countries, including neighboring Colombia and Brazil, whose leaders had been friendly toward him in practically all other matters. They even attempted to broker a peacemaking deal between his government and the opposition after the July vote. Neither country’s president will attend Friday’s ceremony and will instead send representatives.

Maduro’s last inauguration, in 2019, was attended by Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and then-Bolivian President Evo Morales.

What is expected of Maduro’s next term?

The food shortages and four-digit inflation that characterized most of Maduro’s 11-year presidency are gone, but the country’s protracted crisis has no end in sight.

These days, the average Venezuelan must cope with a monthly minimum wage of less than $2, soaring food prices, irregular fuel supply and a substandard public education system. But at the same time, a lucky few with ties to Maduro and his allies benefit from jobs and contracts that allow them to afford imported toilet paper that costs $70, import and sell vehicles, open made-for-Instagram restaurants, and offer luxury tourism experiences.

That inequality is precisely the kind that was supposed to disappear under the policies that Maduro’s mentor and predecessor, the late President Hugo Chávez, described as socialism for the 21st century. It is expected to widen as the government continues to wrestle with an oil-dependent economy crippled by limited crude production, corruption, mismanagement, economic sanctions, firmly restricted credit access and a lack of private investment.

Ahead of the election, voters across the country repeatedly said they or their loved ones would emigrate if Maduro remained in power. Under his watch, more than 7.7 million Venezuelans have already left their homeland in search of better living conditions.