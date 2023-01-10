Recreational cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut is beginning Tuesday and here's what you need to know.

The cannabis industry is estimated to bring in $73 million in state revenue by 2026. All adults 21 and over will be able to start purchasing products starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Recreational cannabis sales will begin days after a state law went into effect on Jan, 1 that erases thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions.

This law erases 43,754 convictions, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

How Much Cannabis You Can Buy in CT

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent, per transaction. That includes edibles like a standard-sized brownie or cookie that can be the equivalent of .08 grams of THC, seven pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh one gram each or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh half a gram each.

Transaction limits will be reviewed over time.

Where Can You Buy Recreational Cannabis in Connecticut

Hybrid dispensaries will be located in:

Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford

The Botanist in Danbury (Note: The Botanist will not begin recreational sales Tuesday. No date is set.)

Zen Leaf in Meriden

The Botanist in Montville

Affinity in New Haven

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford

Still River Wellness in Torrington

Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic

Long lines and traffic are expected around the hybrid retailers so medical marijuana patients are advised to purchase any necessary medication prior to Tuesday.

In the coming weeks, many people will be walking into one of these dispensaries for the first time.

Consumers are encouraged to go online and looking at the dispensary's live menu.

NBC Connecticut

For anyone heading to a Fine Fettle store in Newington, Willimantic or Stamford, customers will need to pre-order online and book and appointment for pick-up. Zen Leaf in Meriden does not require a pre-order.

There are protocols to be aware of before visiting a dispensary that can help expedite sales in the next few weeks when stores will be busy.

Once inside a dispensary, recreational users will need to provide a government-issued ID to prove that they are at least 21 years old.

At checkout, credit cards will not be accepted. The dispensaries are taking debit and cash, and some are cash only.

Recreational users can also expected a 20% sales tax. Medical patients are not subject to the 20% sales tax.

