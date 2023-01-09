Recreational cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut will begin on Tuesday and here's what you need to know.
The cannabis industry is estimated to bring in $73 million in state revenue by 2026. All adults 21 and over will be able to start purchasing products starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Recreational cannabis sales will begin days after a state law went into effect on Jan, 1 that erases thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions.
This law erases 43,754 convictions, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
How Much Cannabis You Can Buy In CT
Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent, per transaction. That includes edibles like a standard-sized brownie or cookie that can be the equivalent of .08 grams of THC, seven pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh one gram each or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh half a gram each.
Transaction limits will be reviewed over time.
Where Can You Buy Recreational Cannabis in Connecticut
Hybrid dispensaries will be located in:
- Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford
- The Botanist in Danbury (Note: The Botanist will not begin recreational sales Tuesday. No date is set.)
- Zen Leaf in Meriden
- The Botanist in Montville
- Affinity in New Haven
- Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington
- Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford
- Still River Wellness in Torrington
- Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic
Long lines and traffic are expected around the hybrid retailers so medical marijuana patients are advised to purchase any necessary medication prior to Tuesday.