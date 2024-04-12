Live: Watch coverage of victory parade and rally for 2024 champion UConn Huskies

The state is celebrating the national champion UConn men’s basketball team on Saturday with a parade in downtown Hartford and a rally outside the XL Center in Hartford.
The Huskies, who are now back-to-back national champions, secured their sixth national title on Monday night when they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, in the NCAA finals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The celebration to congratulate the 2024 NCAA National Championship win will start with a parade and continue with a rally.
A large crowd has gathered for the parade, which started at 11 a.m.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. There will be blue and white confetti and comments from Coach Dan Hurley, several players, Gov. Ned Lamont and others.
Here is what you need to know about the parade route, parking, who will be taking part in the parade and rally, where to find public bathrooms and more.
Where to park
- On-street parking is free on Saturday, but on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits.
- Many Downtown Hartford parking lots and garages will offer discounted event parking.
- Find more on parking options here: Parking (hartford.com)
Road closures
Roads will be closed for a block in every direction of the parade route at 10 a.m.
- Asylum Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Ann Uccello Street
- Pearl Street will be closed from Main Street to Ann Uccello Street
- All of Jewel Street will be closed
- All of Trinity Street will be closed
- Trumbull Street between Pearl Street and Church Street will be closed until 3 p.m. The extended closure is to remove stages and apparatus and for crews to be able to clean up safely.
Police said this will be a fluid operation and the traffic division will determine when roads will re-open.
U.S. & World
Public transportation
If you plan to get there by public transportation, you can find options here. Get Around ⋆ Hartford Has It
Find information on changes to CTFastrak service online here. Plan your trip, see schedules, read system alerts and news | CTtransit - Connecticut DOT-owned bus service
Public restrooms
There are public restrooms at the following locations:
- State Capitol grounds, west side parking area at the State Capitol
- Bushnell Park, near the corner of Elm Street and Trinity Street and on the northeast side of Bushnell Park
- Trumbull Street, near the corner of Trumbull Street and Church and near the XL Center
When is the UConn celebration parade
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Where is the UConn celebration parade
The parade stepped off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.
From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.
How to share your photos and video
Are you there? We want to see your photos and video. You can share with us here.
Parade lineup
This is who will be taking part in the parade. The order is subject to change.
- Hartford Police Department Color Guard
- UConn Fire Truck
- Hartford Business Improvement District
- Magic Soul Drumline
- Eversource
- UConn Cheerleading Alumni Association
- Nassau RE
- CT Army National Guard
- FoxSports 97.9 FM
- Two Roads Brewing
- Fly By Night Jugglers & Stilt Walkers
- Travelers
- Avelo Airlines
- Coca-Cola
- Waterbury Career Academy High School Band Drum Line & Drill Team
- CT Realtors
- New England Honda
- UCONN Health
- Hartford Athletic
- Miller Lite
- Casella Waste Systems
- Key Bank
- Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp.
- Mohegan Sun
- Bears Smokehouse Barbecue
- Hartford HealthCare
- LAZ Parking
- Hartford HealthCare
- Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps
- U.S. Congressional Legislators
- Connecticut Legislators
- UConn VIPs
- UConn Police
- UConn Cheerleaders, Costumed Mascot, and Jonathan the Husky
- UConn Pep Band
- UConn Men's Basketball Team, Coaches, Director of Athletics on Peter Pan Bus
When is the UConn rally
The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Where is the UConn rally
It will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street.
Who will speak at the rally
- Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam
- Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz
- Gov. Ned Lamont
- UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict
- UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley
- UConn student-athlete Donovan Clingan
- UConn student-athlete Alex Karaban
- UConn student-athlete Cam Spencer
- UConn student-athlete Tristen Newton
“For the second year in a row, the UConn men’s basketball team wowed the nation by dominating the NCAA tournament, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they deserve,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford on Saturday morning and show the Huskies how much this team means to our state and how proud we are of their accomplishments.”
Lamont’s office said no state or city funding is used. The parade and rally organizers are relying on private donations and business sponsorships to finance the event.
How to watch the parade
NBC Connecticut will have live coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It will be on air, online and wherever you watch us on streaming platforms.
Learn more about the parade here. UConn Victory Parade ⋆ Hartford Has It