Electoral College

What the Electoral College Vote Means for Trump and Biden

The presidential race will be officially decided Monday. There's almost no way to change the outcome

A demonstrator holds up a sign during a Voting and Democracy celebration at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn (File)

It happens every four years and officially names the next president and vice president — but thanks to President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results, this year's Electoral College vote Monday is getting extra scrutiny and taking on even more significance, NBC News reports.

All 50 states have already certified their election results ensuring that Joe Biden will be the 46th president, but the Electoral College vote makes the result official.

Trump and some Republican had sought to have electors removed in four crucial battleground states, but the Supreme Court rejected that attempt on Friday night. After the court victory, Biden spokesman Mike Gwin said, "President-elect Biden's clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on January 20th."

The first states set to vote Monday are Indiana, Tennessee and Vermont, which will take place at 10 a.m. ET. Battleground states that have been hotly contested with legal challenges by Trump vote a little later — Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania's electors are slated to vote at noon, while Wisconsin's are scheduled to vote at 1 p.m. and Michigan's at 2 p.m.

Once the votes are cast and Biden passes the 270 mark, he will officially be president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris the vice president-elect. They will be sworn into office Jan. 20.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the vote around 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

