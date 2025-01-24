What is DEI, and how much money has the government spent on it?

On Friday, Target became the latest major company to roll back its DEI programs, joining Walmart, Meta, McDonald's and others in the wake of a Republican-driven effort to eliminate such efforts.

The initiative is spearheaded by President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order on his first day back in the Oval Office revoking a Joe Biden-era action to promote diversity in federal workplaces.

Here's what to know about DEI programs.

What does DEI mean?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"DEI" stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

In DEI programs, "diversity" refers to the representation of all individuals, regardless of sex, gender, race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, country of origin, class or religious beliefs.

"Equity" means the fair treatment of all individuals and equal access to opportunities and resources.

What does DEIA mean?

"DEIA" stands for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

What is a DEI program?

DEI programs, which date back to the Civil Rights Movement, aim to foster equitable environments in businesses, workplaces and schools, particularly for historically marginalized communities.

DEI programs first began to surface during the implementation of affirmative action initiatives, which served to address the historical underrepresentation and mistreatment of certain groups.

What is the DEI executive order?

Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending a Biden-era initiative requiring federal agencies to submit "Equity Action Plans," which Biden said would advance workplace equality throughout the federal government.

Trump's order dictates each federal agency must end any and all initiatives related to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. That includes any offices or job positions specifically dedicated to advancing DEI, DEI-related websites, any partnerships with external organizations that provide DEI resources and Biden's required Equity Action Plans.

The action falls in line with a campaign promise to move away from "illegal and immoral discrimination programs" and return to merit-based hiring.

How much has the Department of Education spent on DEI programs?

According to the House of Representatives' Committee on Education & Workforce, the Department of Education spent $1 billion on DEI programs in schools during Biden's presidency.