South Lake Tahoe

‘We've Done Everything We Can': South Lake Tahoe Begins Road to Recovery Following Caldor Fire

Across the state, nearly 15,000 firefighters have made progress on 14 major wildfires and several smaller new fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

By Alicia Victoria Lozano | NBCNews

(Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

The lake is no longer crystal clear and most of the businesses remain closed, but South Lake Tahoe is slowly, if cautiously, coming back to life in the shadow of the devastating Caldor Fire that has already claimed 800 homes.

Fire officials remained on high alert this week as thunderstorms swept through the region this week, threatening to stymie containment efforts and slow down repopulation plans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Since it erupted Aug. 14, the wildfire has devoured more than 218,000 acres and destroyed a total of 1,000 structures in the Sierra Nevada. It was 65 percent as of Saturday, and some 10,000 people are still not able to return home.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related

California Sep 7

Lake Tahoe Residents Relieved Homes Spared From Wildfire, But Many Have Yet to Return

california wildfires Sep 5

Wildfires, Smoke Snuff Out Outdoor Adventures Across US

This article tagged under:

South Lake TahoeCaliforniaclimate changeWildfiresCaldor Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us