Westport

Westport Police Ask for Help Solving 1989 Cold Case Murder

Westport Police

Police are looking for your help in a cold case murder investigation that happened decades ago in Westport.

Authorities say then-38-year-old Joan Werktin allegedly left her home on the evening of May 24 to go grocery shopping but never returned home.

Officers and firefighters were called to a reported blaze in the back of the shopping plaza at 337 Main St. at about 11 p.m. That's when officers found Werktin's body.

Shortly after, police said her husband contacted authorities to report her missing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Werktin was driving a white 1988 BMW 325, which was parked in front of the shopping plaza, according to police.

On the night of her death, Werktin appeared to be wearing a dark-colored running suit made of velour-type material. Investigators don't believe she drove herself to the store, police said.

Authorities said Werktin's death is actively being investigated and evaluated with advanced techniques.

U.S. & World

mega millions 28 mins ago

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Tuesday's $785 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

news 1 hour ago

Four Bodies Recovered From Last Week's Fatal Helicopter Crash Near New Orleans

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact police by calling 203-520-3831 or emailing coldcasetips@westportct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Westportcold casemurder investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us