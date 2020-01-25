Middletown

Wesleyan Student Being Monitored for Coronavirus

A Wesleyan student is in isolation and is being monitored for the Coronavirus after exhibiting some symptoms following a trip to Asia.

Wesleyan school officials said they are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student has contracted the Coronavirus or not. No diagnosis has been made.

According to school officials, the student was traveling internationally in Asia and has symptoms including a fever and cough.

The student is currently in isolation and the school is providing healthcare and other services, officials said.

The school said they have been in contact with everyone the student had close contact with since returning to campus to monitor them. None of those people have shown symptoms of concern.

