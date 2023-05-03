Wendy's Announces The Return of a Fan Favorite Menu Item for Summer

On the verge of summer, one fast-food spot just spiced up (and cooled down) its menu.

According to a Tuesday press release, two new items have hit Wendy's menus across the nation: A Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, and Ghost Pepper Fries.

"We take our position as the queen of spice very seriously," Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski said in the release.

The sandwich, Wendy's officials say, adds ghost pepper-infused toppings along with a ghost pepper ranch sauce to the chain's signature Spicy Chicken sandwich. Similarly, the Ghost Pepper fries are coated in a "unique spicy fry sauce," Wendy's says.

To combat the heat, Wendy's is also bringing back a customer favorite, the release says: the Strawberry Frosty.

"Wendy's Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers' palates last summer," Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy's John Li said in the release. "After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer's menu."

According to officials, the Strawberry Frosty will only be available for a limited time.