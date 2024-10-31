Wendy's drops a sweet and salty Frosty flavor for fall

Wendy’s is once again tinkering with its Frosty flavors.

The restaurant chain announced Oct. 31 that it will be celebrating fall by offering a Salted Caramel Frosty, beginning Nov. 12.

The limited-time offering is described by Wendy’s in a press release as a “rich, salty caramel perfectly balanced with Wendy’s iconic sweet & creamy Frosty treat” with “a spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite.”

While this particular Frosty is not available just yet, the buzz around it seems positive.

Wendy's will also introduce its Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger for a limited time. (Wendy's)

“This flavor is what dreams are made of 🙌,” someone commented on Instagram.

“Salted caramel > pumpkin spice 🙌🏽💯,” another person wrote.

“I will eat anything salted caramel!” someone else commented.

On the Frosty flipside, though, one vanilla lover commented, “I’m so tired of them getting rid of Vanilla to substitute these seasonal flavors. Can I just get vanilla and the seasonal flavor?! Chocolate ain’t that good.”

Wendy’s also announced that, for a limited time, it will add a Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger that comes with roasted mushrooms, bacon, Muenster cheese and creamy garlic spread piled onto a Wendy’s beef patty.

In addition, the Taco Salad will return, featuring a new creamy zesty salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and Wendy’s famous chili.

Wendy's Taco Salad is getting a facelift. (Wendy's)

Wendy’s is known for mixing up its Frosty flavors. In September, it brought back the Vanilla Frosty after a summer-long hiatus, reuniting with the ever-present Classic Chocolate Frosty.

And earlier this month, it began offering a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, featuring a Vanilla Frosty base mixed with a pineapple-mango puree, as part of its Krabby Patty Kollab Meal in honor of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

This summer, customers could purchase a Triple Berry Frosty, while the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty was introduced this past spring. The Vanilla Frosty also returned earlier this year for winter, while the Peppermint Frosty was a way to celebrate the holiday season in 2023.

Last fall, Wendy’s also got into the spirit of the fall season with the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. And, prior to that, the chain offered a Strawberry Frosty for the summer.

