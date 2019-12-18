vaping

Weed Vaping Soars Among Teenagers, Doubling Since 2018

The percentage of high school seniors who reported vaping pot within the past month rose from 7.5 percent to 14 percent.

The number of teenagers vaping marijuana has risen dramatically within the past two years, increasing at a near-record pace, according to an analysis published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In just one year's time — between 2018 and 2019 — the percentage of high school seniors who reported vaping pot within the past month rose from 7.5 percent to 14 percent.

The analysis looked at data from the Monitoring the Future survey, an annual report on drug use among 42,000 eighth, 10th and 12th grade students in 392 schools across the country.

