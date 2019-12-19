Wawa Customers’ Credit, Debit Info Exposed in Data Breach

Wawa is investigating a data breach that potentially affected every one of its locations, the company announced Thursday.

Malware began running sometime around March 4 and wasn't identified until Dec. 10, the company said in a statement. It was contained on Dec. 12, according to the statement.

Customers who used credit and debit cards could have been affected by the data breach. Sensitive information includes card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names at more than 860 locations throughout the East Coast.

Wawa officials do not suspect the malware affected ATM cash machines, according to a statement. Pin numbers, credit card CVV numbers and driver's license information was also not affected.

Wawa set up a toll-free call center to provide more information. Call 1-844-386-9559 if you have any questions.

What You Can Do

Customers whose information may have been involved should consider the following recommendations, all of which are good data security precautions in general: