Waterbury UPS Driver Remembered After Co-Worker Arrested on Murder Charge

The Waterbury community is mourning the life of a beloved UPS driver.

Nathan Burk, 28, died at a hospital after he was seriously assaulted on the job, according to state police.

Burk's co-worker, 19-year-old Elijah Bertrand, is facing a murder charge after police searched for him for hours.

He was taken into custody in Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Loved ones and other package carriers NBC Connecticut spoke to are looking for answers to why this happened.

Dozens gathered outside the Watertown UPS facility Wednesday night to remember Burk who they say was just the greatest guy.

“Got up in the morning. Was all set to probably deliver 200 packages and go home and he’s never making it home,” said Sean O’Brien, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10, a labor union that represents drivers all across New England.

Moses & Marlon Donascimento

We're told Burk made a lot of people’s days, every day, whether delivering packages to strangers or making memories with friends.

“It’s just heartbreaking. We just want to know why. Why did this happen to him? He was such a good soul,” said Kerry Langdeau of Waterbury. Her kids considered Burk to be a brother.

“He was a great person. Very good worker. A very good Teamster and our hearts are breaking right now for the family,” said local union leader Michael Rinaldi, president of Teamsters Local Union No. 677.

State police responded to what they thought was a crash on Route 8 North around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Watertown.

That’s when they found Burk assaulted. They said he later died at a hospital.

Police said a weapon was found at the scene, but wouldn’t go into specifics.

Union members say Bertrand was making deliveries with Burk.

Now, his Teamster brothers and sisters are vowing to raise money to help support Burk's family and make sure their members feel safe on the roads.

Although they don’t believe there were red flags here, “all indications are that it couldn’t have been prevented,” said O’Brien.

A suspect is in custody in the deadly assault of a UPS driver Tuesday night in Watertown, according to state police.

UPS released a statement on Wednesday morning:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation," said Matthew O'Connor, a spokesperson for UPS.

“My son just talked to him last week, so I had to tell my son this morning. He didn’t believe it,” said UPS colleague Jacqueline Sheppard, who said UPS customers offered kind words to Burk's family throughout the day Wednesday.

Both she and her son worked with Burk.

For those we spoke with at Wednesday's vigil, his homicide puts all the frivolous things like gift-giving and potentially delayed packages in perspective.

“I think we got it all wrong because he’s not able to do Christmas ever,” said Sheppard.

While his colleagues continue working this busy holiday season in his honor, “we can’t let people down. We still have to do what we have to do. Just hold him in our hearts. No matter where you go. He’s going to be in our hearts at UPS,” she continued.