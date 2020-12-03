Trump administration

Watchdog: ‘Likelihood of Wrongdoing' by Trump Appointees Overseeing VOA

A federal judge last month ordered Michael Pack to stop interfering in the newsrooms of VOA and other media outlets

Michael Pack at a Senate nomination hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
U.S. Senate

A federal watchdog agency has found "a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" by Trump administration appointees who oversee the Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media outlets.

The finding from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent government agency charged with safeguarding federal employees' rights, marks the latest rebuke of Michael Pack, who President Donald Trump appointed to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the parent agency to VOA and other broadcasters.

A federal judge last month ordered Pack to stop interfering in the newsrooms of VOA and other media outlets and found that he had jeopardized the First Amendment rights of journalists that his office had targeted for investigation.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: 3 Ex-Presidents Would Get Vaccine; US Hits Record Daily Deaths

Congress 3 hours ago

Biden Appoints Brian Deese, Architect of Auto Industry Bailout, to Lead National Economic Council

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpMichael PackVoice of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us